Two Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern Oregon
By Grant McHill
Aug 14, 2018 @ 12:01 PM

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say a fatal plane crash in eastern Oregon killed two people including a retired Idaho doctor.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old William J. Watts and 70-year-old Mihoko Matsuda Nelsen were identified as the two passengers killed when a small passenger airplane nosedived into a hay field in Baker City on Saturday.

Dr. Charles Davis with the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group told the Idaho Press in an emailed statement that Nelsen was a neurologist with the group who practiced in Saint Al’s facilities in Nampa and Fruitland before retiring about a year ago.

Authorities say Watts was piloting the plane that left from Caldwell.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

