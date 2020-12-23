      Weather Alert

Two Dead In Shooting Near PeaceHealth SW Medical Center

Dec 23, 2020 @ 11:00am
Courtesy: KGW's Mike Benner

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two people died in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon at a building near PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center that police say appears to be a random crime.

The shooting happened at the Medical Center Physicians’ Building on Northeast 87th Avenue that is owned by Pacific Medical Buildings where the hospital has several clinics.

Authorities have only identified the deceased as a man and woman.  There is no information to believe they knew each other.  Witnesses say police took down the shooter, but that has not been confirmed by investigators.

Police cleared buildings in the area including all floors of the hospital.  The campus was locked down for over an hour with guards posted at each entrance.

TAGS
Shooting Vancouver
Popular Posts
Kinney Family Reportedly Finalizing Agreement With Legal Counsel To Recover Red House
Iraqi Refugee Shot In Ambush In NE Portland Dies
Police Shoot And Kill Wanted Man In Auburn, Washington
Oregon's COVID-19 State Of Emergency Extended Until March
FDA Approves Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine