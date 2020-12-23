Two Dead In Shooting Near PeaceHealth SW Medical Center
Courtesy: KGW's Mike Benner
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two people died in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon at a building near PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center that police say appears to be a random crime.
The shooting happened at the Medical Center Physicians’ Building on Northeast 87th Avenue that is owned by Pacific Medical Buildings where the hospital has several clinics.
Authorities have only identified the deceased as a man and woman. There is no information to believe they knew each other. Witnesses say police took down the shooter, but that has not been confirmed by investigators.
Police cleared buildings in the area including all floors of the hospital. The campus was locked down for over an hour with guards posted at each entrance.