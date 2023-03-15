Two Dead In Shooting At Hotel Near Portland Airport

Portland, Ore. —

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Embassy Suites near Portland International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to initial reports, a man and a woman were killed in the incident. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Officers arrived at the hotel, located near Northeast 82nd Way and Northeast Airport Way, at around 2 a.m. The entrance to the hotel has since been blocked off by Port of Portland police.

The Port of Portland confirmed the shooting and their response to the incident, saying “As this is an active investigation, we are unable to release any details about the incident at this time.”

The agency has not yet commented on whether they are searching for suspects or if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Additionally, it has not been disclosed what led up to the shooting.

This marks at least the second shooting at the hotel in recent months, following the death of an 18-year-old in November 2022. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge in the coming days.