Two Dead In Highway 224 Crash, Driver Arrested

Clackamas County, Ore. — On Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at around 7:51 p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 224 near SE Freeman Way in Clackamas County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a gray Dodge Caliber, driven by Fallington Fullington William Frazer III, 22, of Oregon City, was traveling northbound on Highway 224 and ran a red light. The Dodge Caliber collided with a gray Subaru Forester and a silver Toyota Prius that were traveling westbound, causing the Subaru to crash into a steel utility pole.

Fleetwood Mars Mozee, 37, of Multnomah, the driver of the Subaru, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mitchell Scott Barr, 24, of Milwaukie, a passenger in the Dodge Caliber, was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Prius were not injured.

Fallington Fullington William Frazer III was transported to a local hospital with injuries and subsequently arrested for manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.

The crash resulted in the closure of Highway 224 for approximately seven hours. Oregon State Police received assistance from the Milwaukie Police Department, Clackamas County Fire, the Clackamas County Medical Examiner, and the Oregon Department of Transportation during the incident.