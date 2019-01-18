Two Dead Bodies Found in Grants Pass Motel

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – A man and woman found dead in a Grants Pass motel room may have died of a drug overdose.

The Daily Courier said Friday the bodies of the 31-year-old man and the 37-year-old woman were found Wednesday by employees at the Motel 6.

Their names have not been released yet.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says the cause of death has not been determined but the deaths are being investigated as a potential drug overdose.

Authorities are awaiting the medical examiner’s report.

The newspaper reports that the abuse of heroin and the even more lethal narcotic fentanyl is high in Josephine County.

