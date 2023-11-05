Two Dead After Being Hit By Max Train

Portland, Ore. — Saturday, November 4, 2023, at approximately 9:39 p.m. when authorities responded to an incident along Interstate-84 at Northeast 28th Avenue involving a collision between a MAX light rail train and two individuals. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals deceased at the scene. Preliminary information indicates that a vehicle was involved in a single non-injury crash on the freeway, suspected to be damaged, with speed potentially playing a role in the incident.

After the initial crash, two occupants of the vehicle reportedly leaped over the barrier to retrieve a car part situated in the restricted TriMet area, resulting in their being struck by the MAX train.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team has undertaken an investigation into the incident. Westbound lanes of I-84 between Northeast 43rd Avenue and Interstate-5 have been closed as a result. However, eastbound I-84 remains unaffected. The Oregon Department of Transportation is supporting traffic control measures, while TriMet personnel have joined the investigative efforts.

Authorities encourage anyone possessing information pertinent to the incident and who has not yet been in contact with the police to email [email protected], directing attention to the Traffic Investigations Unit and referencing case number 23-288616.