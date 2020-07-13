      Weather Alert

Two COVID-19 Outbreaks Reported In Oregon

Jul 13, 2020 @ 1:52pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority reports Monday that 102 people have come down with COVID-19 from the Snake River Correctional Institution.

That number includes all Oregon residents linked to the outbreak, including household members and other close contacts to an employee.

There may be even more people connected to the outbreak who live in Idaho and the OHA says they are working with state officials there to coordinate contact tracing across state lines.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority also reports a COVID-19 outbreak at Shearer’s Foods in Umatilla County.

20 people have tested positive for the virus, including household members and close contacts to employees.

The outbreak investigation started on June 26th.

TAGS
Covid-19 Oregon Outbreak
