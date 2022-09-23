KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Two Cousins Dead After Hit By Speeding Vehicle Near Hillsboro

September 23, 2022 1:54PM PDT
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Two young women died after they were hit by a speeding vehicle as they pulled out of the Sunset Square Shopping Center onto 185th Avenue on Thursday night.

Police say another driver heading southbound crashed into them, splitting the victim’s car in half and bursting it into flames around 7:40pm.

19-year-old Adriana Shelton from Sheridan and 20-year-old Aaliyah Shelton from Beaverton died.  They were cousins.

One person in the vehicle that hit them got out and ran.  Another was taken to a trauma center.

