Two Boys Rescued From Storm Drain

Nov 12, 2021 @ 10:52am

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) – Two 12-year-old boys sucked into a storm drain by a current of rainwater were rescued Thursday by Federal Way police who found them clinging to a ladder in the drain’s concrete basin.

Police say the boys were playing in a a whirlpool of storm water runoff in a wooded area northeast of the Kitts Corner Apartments.

Commander Cary Murphy says the heavy rain created streams with strong currents that flowed downhill into a basin.

Two officers and a Kitts Corner maintenance worker removed a heavy iron cover over the concrete basin that had prevented the boys from getting out on their own.

