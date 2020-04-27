Two Arrested Last Night, Police Say They Were Street Racing
Last night, Police say that extra resources from multiple agencies patrolled North and Northeast Portland.
They say that during the patrol they made 27 traffic stops, 10 traffic citations and arrested two people who were allegedly participating in illegal street racing.
The two arrested were 22 year old Nicholas Murphey and 23 year old Ruben Gonzalez.
According to police, there have been 13 vehicular related fatalities this year.
Police tell us that Northeast Airport Way and Marine Drive is where the bulk of the racers are.