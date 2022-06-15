      Weather Alert
Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Thursday

Two Arrested In Washington Drug Bust

Jun 15, 2022 @ 1:24pm

CENTRALIA, Wash. — About 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 10,000 pills believed to be fentanyl are off the streets and two people are under arrest after a bust in Centralia.

Police pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 5 northbound near MP 81 on Tuesday and say the occupants were acting suspiciously.  The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team got a search warrant and a dog sniffed out the drugs.

47-year-old David Berryhill of Bremerton, Washington and 50-year-old Jamie Kelly of Seabeck, Washington were booked into the Lewis County Jail.

