Two Arrested In Washington Drug Bust

CENTRALIA, Wash. — About 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 10,000 pills believed to be fentanyl are off the streets and two people are under arrest after a bust in Centralia.
Police pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 5 northbound near MP 81 on Tuesday and say the occupants were acting suspiciously. The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team got a search warrant and a dog sniffed out the drugs.
47-year-old David Berryhill of Bremerton, Washington and 50-year-old Jamie Kelly of Seabeck, Washington were booked into the Lewis County Jail.