Two Arrested In Southeast Portland After Running From Police

Portland, Ore. — On June 9, 2023, at 7:11 p.m., Officers from the Focused Intervention Team (FIT) attempted to stop a car they believed to be involved in criminal activity in the area of Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 114th Avenue. The car was observed being driven recklessly, and when officers tried to stop it, the car fled, leading to a pursuit. Additional officers from the East Precinct, the K9 Unit, and Gresham provided assistance.

During the pursuit, an officer successfully deployed spike strips in front of the fleeing car, causing its tires to go flat. The car turned into a dead-end street, prompting two occupants to flee on foot while three remained in the vehicle.

At the scene, officers discovered firearm magazines on the car’s floor and gathered information indicating that the suspects may be armed with a rifle. They identified a home that the suspects had entered and established a perimeter around it. Communication was established with someone inside the home through telephone contact. Eventually, the two suspects who had fled the vehicle surrendered and were taken into custody.

FIT officers obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 13500 block of Southeast Steele Street. Inside the residence, they found two AR pistols and other evidence.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested and transported to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home (JDH). The individual was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Elude in a Vehicle, Elude on Foot, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Endangerment of another person. Another suspect, 18-year-old Anthony Hunter, was issued a citation for Elude on Foot and Interfering with a Police Officer.