Two Arrested In Salem Area Armed Robbery Spree

Salem, Ore. — In a joint operation by the Salem Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), two suspects linked to a string of armed robberies were arrested without incident. The arrests took place yesterday following a three-week spree of armed robberies at six businesses in the Salem area, beginning on November 17.

During the armed robberies, suspects brandished guns at employees, demanding money. Four of the incidents occurred within Salem city limits, while two took place outside the city boundaries and fell under MCSO jurisdiction.

Working collaboratively, detectives from the Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit and MCSO investigators identified the suspects as Nestor Gabriel Hernandez-Juarez, age 19 of Salem, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

On Monday, Salem Police, MCSO, and Oregon State Police (OSP) SWAT teams executed simultaneous search warrants at three locations in Salem. The operation resulted in the arrest of the suspects without incident. Detectives uncovered evidence linked to the crimes, including three handguns, two of which were used in the robberies.

Hernandez-Juarez faces multiple charges, including four counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and four counts of menacing. He is currently lodged at the Marion County Jail and is scheduled for arraignment today at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.

The juvenile, whose identity remains undisclosed per Salem Police Department policy, is lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Department. The charges against the juvenile include six counts of first-degree robbery, six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and six counts of menacing.