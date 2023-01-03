KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Two Arrested In Power Substation Vandalism In Washington State

January 3, 2023 10:43AM PST
SEATTLE (AP) – U.S. prosecutors say two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said Tuesday that 32-year-old Matthew Greenwood and 40-year-old Jeremy Crahan, both of Puyallup, were arrested Saturday night and are due to appear in court Tuesday.

A newly unsealed criminal complaint charges them with conspiracy to damage energy facilities.

It says cellphone records and other evidence tied them to the attacks on the four substations in Pierce County.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the men had attorneys who might speak on their behalf.

