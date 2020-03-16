      Breaking News
Two Arrested In Convenience Store Shooting

Mar 16, 2020 @ 2:04pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Police in Washington state have arrested two suspects in the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk.

KOMO-TV reported the two people who were not identified by authorities were arrested at 4 a.m. Sunday by the Edmonds Police Department and a SWAT team.

The body of 64-year-old Nagrendiram Kandasamy was found by a customer at a 7-Eleven store in Edmonds Feb. 21.

Edmonds Police Department spokesman Josh McClure says both suspects were booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

McClure says the suspects were already wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant.

