Two Arrested For Street Racing In Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested two people and stopped 27 drivers in their ongoing effort to stop Portland street racing.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Ruben Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, and Nicholas Murphy was arrested on a warrant for forgery, according to Portland police.
Police say the Sunday night operation in North and Northeast Portland also resulted in 10 traffic citations and two cars being towed.
The arrests come a week after authorities arrested four drivers and two weeks after police were called to the Fremont Bridge on reports of dozens of racers blocking traffic and cars spinning in circles.