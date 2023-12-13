Two Arrested After Driver Rams Patrol Cars During Welfare Check

Tigard, Ore. — On Friday, December 9th, at 8:21 PM, officers responded to a welfare check in the 16200 block of SW Pacific Highway. The caller reported two individuals slumped over in the back of a Subaru. An officer approached the driver, suspecting drug influence, and initiated a conversation. In response, the driver rammed two patrol cars multiple times, narrowly missing an officer on foot.

Following the incident, the driver fled southbound in the northbound lanes of 99W without lights. Due to safety concerns and patrol car damage, the pursuing officer discontinued the chase. Assistance was sought from Sherwood, Tualatin, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office, involving K-9s and aerial support.

Utilizing witnesses, road debris, and the smell of burning oil, officers narrowed the search. A resident in the 14800 block of SW Beef Bend Road reported individuals running through his backyard, leading to the discovery of a ditched Subaru in his driveway.

Through K-9 tracks, the passenger, Brittney Clawdus, 22, was found in the backyard of a home in the 14400 block of SW McFarland, armed with a concealed loaded gun. She was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

The driver, Matthew Hodgson, 25, was located hiding under a canopy in the back of a truck in the 11500 block of SW Cole. Hodgson faces charges, including Assault II (x2), Assaulting a public safety officer, Attempting to elude a police officer, Felon in possession of a restricted weapon, Hit and run vehicle – injury, Hit and run vehicle – property, Recklessly endangering (x3), Criminal mischief I, Reckless driving, Disorderly conduct II, Assault III, Unlawful use of a weapon (x2).

An officer from one of the rammed patrol cars sought hospital evaluation for minor injuries and was subsequently released.