Two Alarm Fire At 7-11 Store

Just before 10 p.m., firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the report of a fire at a 7-Eleven store, located at 185th Avenue and Bronson Road, near Highway 26. A quick-acting employee at the store made the call to 911 while also evacuating other employees and a customer.

First incoming firefighters from Station 64, located in close proximity to the 7-Eleven store, arrived within minutes to find heavy black smoke inside the store that was also billowing out the eaves of the roof. The incident was immediately upgraded to a first alarm to bring in additional units to assist with firefighting efforts, since it was a confirmed working fire. As crews aggressively battled the flames, they found a significant amount of smoke in the attic space, with cause for concern that the fire may be spreading. The call was then upgraded to a second alarm, to bring in more firefighting resources to help fight the fire and due to the store being attached to multiple other businesses.

The fire was considered under control in approximately 30 minutes. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the 7-Eleven store, preventing extension to connected businesses. Store employees and the customer evacuated unharmed and businesses in the connected units were closed at the time the fire broke out.

The area of origin is near a refrigeration unit within the 7-Eleven store; however, the cause of what started the fire is unknown at this time. A TVF&R investigator is currently on scene.

Due to extensive fire and smoke damage, the 7-Eleven store will be temporarily closed for an unknown period of time while restoration work is performed.

TVF&R was assisted on scene by Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, NW Natural and Portland General Electric. MetroWest Ambulance provided medical standby services.