Two Air Force Staff Sergeants Accused Of Stealing Ammo From Washington State Base

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Two Fairchild Air Force Base staff sergeants in Washington state face charges of stealing thousands of rounds of ammunition from the base in a case with antigovernment overtones.
John I. Sanger and Eric Eagleton were named in a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court in Spokane on Tuesday.
The Spokesman-Review reported that authorities said they linked Sanger with a pair of social media accounts that made antigovernment statements in the months between the 2020 presidential election and the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Both men face charges of conspiracy to commit theft of government property and possession of stolen ammunition.
Sanger does not have an attorney yet who can speak on his behalf.
Eagleton’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.