      Weather Alert

TVFR Asks Voters To Approve $122 Million Bond For Emergency Services

Oct 27, 2021 @ 7:39am

SHERWOOD, Ore . — On November 2nd, voters will have the opportunity to vote on whether Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue can issue $122 million in proposed general obligation bonds for emergency services.  If Measure 34-308 were to pass, TVF&R would use proceeds to:

  • Replace response vehicles as they reach the end of their useable life, including fire engines, trucks, and medical vehicles used throughout the District.
  • Fund fire station projects including seismic upgrades, security features, expansions, or living quarter modifications at 10 of 29 stations.
  • Rebuild the King City fire station at the existing location.
  • Relocate the Aloha fire station to a more central location for local and regional response.
  • Fund safety upgrades for TVF&R’s training center where responders practice fire suppression, emergency medical care, technical rescue, hazardous material response, and other emergency skills.
  • Purchase land for future fire stations in areas where growth is expected to occur.

WOULD PROPERTY TAX RATES INCREASE IF VOTERS PASS THE PROPOSED BOND MEASURE?

Due to declining debt on existing bonds, the proposed measure would maintain the current rate of $0.1415 per $1,000 of assessed value unless assessed property values decline. For property assessed at $300,000, about the average in TVF&R’s service area, the estimated cost of the proposed bonds would continue to be about $42.45 per year or $3.54 per month if the measure passes. Assessed value is currently between 36-38% lower than market value.

The total tax rate for TVF&R is currently $2.1167 per $1,000 of assessed value, which includes:

$1.5252 Permanent Rate

$0.45 Local Option Levy

$0.1415 General Obligation Bond

WHAT HAPPENS IF PROPOSED BOND MEASURE 34-308 DOES NOT PASS?

If the proposed bond measure does not pass, the proposed safety projects, land, and equipment purchases would not be completed, and the tax rate would decrease

TAGS
ballot earthquake election Multnomah County new fire station Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tvfr vote washington county
Popular Posts
FBI: Remains Found In Florida Park ID'd As Brian Laundrie
NW Governors Ensure Your Next Flight Might Be Your Last
Port Of Portland Says The Airport Remains Safe Even With The Loss of 14 Firefighters
Oregon Reports 1,407 More COVID-19 Cases, New Breakthrough Report Released
Sheriff: Projectile Recovered From Movie Director's Shoulder
Connect With Us Listen To Us On