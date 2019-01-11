TV Editor Fired Over Trump Video

A Seattle TV station has fired an editor after it appeared video footage of President Trump’s Oval Office address on immigration was altered. FOX affiliate Q13 broadcast video from the Tuesday night speech that showed a more orange-toned Trump with his tongue hanging out from his mouth. Q13 news director Erica Hill said: “This does not meet our editorial standards and we regret if it is seen as portraying the president in a negative light.” The editor has been let go.

