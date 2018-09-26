Turtle Eats Eel, Eats Turtle

This is crazypants. Vets say it’s like a horror film.

A two foot long eel INSIDE a loggerhead sea turtle. Inside!!

The US Coast Guard rescued the turtle in the Florida Keys, poor thing was struggling. They take it to a turtle hospital and the veterinarian needs THREE hours to complete the unusual surgery.

Dr. Brooke Burkhalter had to remove a 2-foot-long eel from the turtle’s body cavity. Yes, I said “body cavity”.

First off, vets say they can’t figure out WHY the turtle ate the eel, it’s NOT a normal part of its diet. And this is the scary movie part…

The EEL had eaten through the turtle’s intestinal tract, to get INTO the body cavity, before it died. WTH?!

The turtle’s still in critical condition.

You can see a pic in the video from CBS Miami.