KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

TurboTax Customers To Receive Checks For $141 Million Settlement

May 5, 2023 9:34AM PDT
Share
TurboTax Customers To Receive Checks For $141 Million Settlement
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a settlement agreement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally-supported tax services.

Checks to the 4.4 million Americans eligible for for restitution payments will be mailed out starting next week, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday.

The amount paid to each eligible consumer ranges from $29 to $85, depending on how many tax years they qualify for.

More about:
settlement
Turbo Tax

Popular Posts

1

Adnan Syed Asks Court To Reconsider Backing Victim's Family
2

US Economy Grew At Weak 1.1% Rate In Q1 In Sign Of Slowdown
3

Danny Masterson’s Rape Retrial: Key Things To Know
4

Former Blazer and Sonic Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty In Parking Lot Shooting
5

Fed Raises Key Interest Rate