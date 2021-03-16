Tuesday is Food Day: One of Portland’s Food Cart Success Stories
The pandemic has been really hard on a lot of those in the food business, but if you’re able to change gears quickly and focus on TO GO, business has actually picked up. One of the success stories is Marquise Cross, who held a grand opening of his second food cart this weekend. Cross owns Gourmet Brothers Grill which sells hot dogs, cajun fries, Mac and Cheese, and Philly Cheesesteak, but his best selling item is Beef and Mac, a dish that has won awards. Cross’s new cart focuses on BBQ. Saturday is Seafood Day!
There are over a dozen other food cart vendors set up along with Cross at 7339 NE MLK Blvd. The food choices range between Italian, Sushi, Thai, Mexican, Soul, and American.