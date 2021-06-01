Tuesday’s COVID-19 Count In Oregon: 177 New Cases, 3 More Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 more deaths attributed to the virus. The total number of cases in the state since the start of the pandemic is 201,649 with 2,674 lives lost.
The most new cases were reported in Washington County (48), Multnomah (35), and Marion (25).
The most recent deaths are a 46-year-old man and 59-year-old man from Lane County, and a 75-year-old man from Douglas County. Their deaths occurred between this past Friday and Sunday.
238 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus with 67 in intensive care.
Just over 1.8 million people in the state are fully vaccinated and 2.2 million have one dose. The state is averaging just under 23,000 shots per day over the past week.