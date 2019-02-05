Tuesday Morning Delays
By Jim Ferretti
Feb 4, 2019 @ 6:31 PM

Columbia Gorge Schools:

No. Wasco Co. SD: 2 Hours Late (Effective  – Tue Feb 5th)

Lyle Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)

OCDC Headstart: 2 hour delay for The Dalles and Odell Centers. Parkdale bus on snow routes. (Effective – Tue Feb 5th) UPDATE

Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)

So. Wasco Co. SD: 2 Hours Late (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)

Yamhill County Schools

Willamina Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)

Head Start /Early Childhood Centers:

Mid-Columbia Children’s Council: The Dalles/Wahtonkah 2 hour delay (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)

