Tuesday Morning Delays

Columbia Gorge Schools:

No. Wasco Co. SD: 2 Hours Late (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)

Lyle Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)

OCDC Headstart: 2 hour delay for The Dalles and Odell Centers. Parkdale bus on snow routes. (Effective – Tue Feb 5th) UPDATE

Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)

So. Wasco Co. SD: 2 Hours Late (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)

Yamhill County Schools

Willamina Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)

Head Start /Early Childhood Centers:

Mid-Columbia Children’s Council: The Dalles/Wahtonkah 2 hour delay (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)