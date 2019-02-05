Tuesday Morning Delays

Columbia Gorge Schools:
No. Wasco Co. SD: 2 Hours Late (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)
Lyle Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)
OCDC Headstart: 2 hour delay for The Dalles and Odell Centers. Parkdale bus on snow routes. (Effective – Tue Feb 5th) UPDATE
Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)
So. Wasco Co. SD: 2 Hours Late (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)
Yamhill County Schools
Willamina Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)
Head Start /Early Childhood Centers:
Mid-Columbia Children’s Council: The Dalles/Wahtonkah 2 hour delay (Effective – Tue Feb 5th)