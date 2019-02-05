Tuesday Afternoon Closures And Delays

Clark Co. Schools:
Evergreen Sch. Dist.: Afternoon and evening activities canceled UPDATE
Cowlitz Co. & Lower Columbia (WA) Schs.:
Kelso Sch. Dist.: Route 20 will operate on P.M.snow route.
Washington Co. Schools:
Tigard-Tualatin Sch. Dist.: Schools and District office closed today. All evening activities and events are canceled. Questions regarding athletic schedules should be directed to individual coaches. UPDATE
Yamhill Co. Schools:
Newberg Sch. Dist.: Closed. All evening activities and athletics canceled. UPDATE
Marion, Polk, Linn & Benton Co. Schools:
Dallas Sch. Dist.: PM buses on regular routes. UPDATE
Colleges & Universities – Private:
Pioneer Pacific College: Wilsonville and Beaverton Campus all afternoon and evening classes canceled. Campus closed. UPDATE
Warner Pacific University: All classes beginning at 6 pm or later are moved online. Campus offices and the Otto F. Linn Library close at 6 pm. UPDATE
Organizations & Associations:
Edwards Center: Company vehicle use permitted in Washington County. Vehicles in Clackamas County should not be driven until noon. Arctic location is cancelling the evening shift.
Edwards Center: Company vehicle usage permitted until 8pm this evening. All evening classes/activities have been canceled at the Arctic and Milwaukie locations. UPDATE