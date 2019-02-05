Tuesday Afternoon Closures And Delays
By Jim Ferretti
Feb 5, 2019 @ 12:01 PM

Clark Co. Schools:

Evergreen Sch. Dist.: Afternoon and evening activities canceled UPDATE

Cowlitz Co. & Lower Columbia (WA) Schs.:

Kelso Sch. Dist.: Route 20 will operate on P.M.snow route.

Washington Co. Schools:

Tigard-Tualatin Sch. Dist.: Schools and District office closed today. All evening activities and events are canceled. Questions regarding athletic schedules should be directed to individual coaches. UPDATE

Yamhill Co. Schools:

Newberg Sch. Dist.: Closed. All evening activities and athletics canceled. UPDATE

Marion, Polk, Linn & Benton Co. Schools:

Dallas Sch. Dist.: PM buses on regular routes. UPDATE

Colleges & Universities – Private:

Pioneer Pacific College: Wilsonville and Beaverton Campus all afternoon and evening classes canceled. Campus closed. UPDATE

Warner Pacific University: All classes beginning at 6 pm or later are moved online. Campus offices and the Otto F. Linn Library close at 6 pm. UPDATE

Organizations & Associations:

Edwards Center: Company vehicle use permitted in Washington County. Vehicles in Clackamas County should not be driven until noon. Arctic location is cancelling the evening shift.

Edwards Center: Company vehicle usage permitted until 8pm this evening. All evening classes/activities have been canceled at the Arctic and Milwaukie locations. UPDATE

 

