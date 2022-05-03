      Weather Alert

Tuberculosis Outbreak Hits Prison In Washington State

May 3, 2022 @ 10:20am

ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) – A tuberculosis outbreak at Stafford Creek Corrections Center has spurred fears among incarcerated people and their families over whether correctional officials are properly responding to the serious and sometimes fatal infectious disease.

The cluster of 17 cases of active TB disease at the prison have helped drive what state health officials described last week as Washington’s largest TB outbreak in two decades.

The state has recorded 70 cases so far this year.

Some incarcerated at Stafford Creek question whether the state Department of Corrections is capable of handling the outbreak.

Corrections officials say they’ve been testing people at the prison.

TAGS
Jail Outbreak Tuberculosis
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Hwy. 224 Reopens After 2020 Wildfires
Washington Justices Unanimously Reject Gov. Inslee Recall Effort
2 Southridge H.S. Students Dead, Sheriff's Deputy Among 4 Critically Injured In Beaverton Crash
Man Identified In Portland's 28th Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On