Tualatin Woman Arrested In Overnight Stabbing

Dec 20, 2020 @ 2:50pm

Sunday morning just after midnight Washington county deputies responded to a stabbing in the 2600 block of SW 6th street.

This came after a man showed up at area hospital and said he was stabbed at a house.

Deputies arrived and surrounded the apparent house while the  alleged suspect 48 year Astella Smith of Tualatin was inside.

Deputies say a judge gave them a warrant to arrest Smith and search the home for evidence.

Smith surrendered just before 7 a.m.

The victim was treated at a hospital and is expected to survive.

