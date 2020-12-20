Tualatin Woman Arrested In Overnight Stabbing
Sunday morning just after midnight Washington county deputies responded to a stabbing in the 2600 block of SW 6th street.
This came after a man showed up at area hospital and said he was stabbed at a house.
Deputies arrived and surrounded the apparent house while the alleged suspect 48 year Astella Smith of Tualatin was inside.
Deputies say a judge gave them a warrant to arrest Smith and search the home for evidence.
Smith surrendered just before 7 a.m.
The victim was treated at a hospital and is expected to survive.