Tualatin Police Searching For Alleged Bank Robber

Oct 28, 2021 @ 12:16pm

TUALATIN, Ore. – Tualatin Police is searching for the man who allegedly robbed the Columbia Bank Branch on SW Tualatin Sherwood Road.

Around 4 o’clock on the afternoon of October 15th, the man is seen on camera giving the teller a pre-written demand note.

He then took off with the stolen cash.

Police also have a picture of his car, but so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Mark Neumeister with the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case #21-017555. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip-line at 503-691-0285 or submit a tip at Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

