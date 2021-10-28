Tualatin Police Searching For Alleged Bank Robber

TUALATIN, Ore. – Tualatin Police is searching for the man who allegedly robbed the Columbia Bank Branch on SW Tualatin Sherwood Road.
Around 4 o’clock on the afternoon of October 15th, the man is seen on camera giving the teller a pre-written demand note.
He then took off with the stolen cash.
Police also have a picture of his car, but so far no arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Mark Neumeister with the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case #21-017555. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip-line at 503-691-0285 or submit a tip at Crime Stoppers of Oregon.