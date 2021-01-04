Tualatin Police Identify Robbery Suspect And Make Arrest
On December 23rd 2020, a male suspect entered the Local Coin Company at 19354 SW Boones Ferry Rd, Tualatin, and robbed the victim at gun point. The male suspect displayed and pointed what was described to be a long barreled (possibly semi-automatic) silver handgun at the victim.
After the robbery, the suspect responded to Harry’s Coin shop located at 9214 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton, and sold the coins for $5,497.
Tualatin Police Detectives were able to identify the suspect in this case as Marcel Ikaika Kuikahi Macy. With the Cooperation of The Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and The Washington County Crisis Negotiation Unit, Tualatin Police Detectives arrested Mr. Macy in the morning on January 4th, 2021 as he left his residence.
Mr. Macy was lodged at the Washington County Jail on a Measure 11 Robbery Charge.