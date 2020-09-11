Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation
Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation – Closed. All THPRD outdoor spaces will be closed through Monday, September 14, at 8:00 am.
* Parks, Trails, Natural Areas are closed.
* Outdoor Programs are Cancelled.
* Athletic Field Reservations are Cancelled.
The Tualatin Hills Athletic Center and Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center will remain open. Maintenance staff and Park Patrol have been asked to minimize time spent outdoors this weekend and to limit response to critical/emergency response only.
The district will be monitoring weather conditions through the weekend and will announce an update Sunday evening. For updates please visit the district’s website at www.thprd.org.