Tsunami Evacuation App

There’s a new app to help you strategize an evacuation during a tsunami on the coast of Oregon and Washington. Geologists say you’ll have very little time between the big earthquake and a tsunami, not enough time to create a plan, so you need to know where you’re going ahead of time, whether you’re just visiting, working, or living near the coast.

It’ll work on any smart phone. The NANOOS Visualization System (NVS) Tsunami Evacuation smartphone app shows you where you are in relation to tsunami hazard zones along the coasts of Oregon and Washington. That way you can plan your evacuation. Laura Gabel is a coastal field geologist, she tells me this app is now super easy to use.

The app for your iPhone

The app for your Android

There’s all kinds of helpful info here too.