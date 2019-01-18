TSA Workers Planning PDX Rally Today at Noon

Portland, Oregon – The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is now in its 28th day, and TSA Officers are among the 800-thousand federal workers on the job without pay. About 300 TSA employees work at PDX. Today they are planning to hold a rally at the airport at Noon. KXL’s Mike Turner talked with TSA Screener Anthony Jones, who says its nerve-wracking to lose half a month of income. He and his wife are paying their bills from their savings. They have about two months worth of rent saved up. Last Friday they missed their first paycheck, they could miss a second paycheck next Friday if the shutdown continues. He says working without pay, you have to just turn off that switch, and focus on your job. If the shutdown is not settled by next Tuesday at midnight, workers will have gone an entire month without a paycheck.