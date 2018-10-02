‘Trying to destroy a great man:’ Trump doubles down on defense of Kavanaugh

Sean Rayford/Getty Images(JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.) — The White House may have eased up limitations of the FBI’s investigation into Brett Kavanaugh, but President Trump on Monday dug in on his defense of embattled Supreme Court nominee and accused Democrats of “trying to destroy a very fine man.”

“They’ve been trying to destroy him since the first second he was announced,” President Trump said at a campaign rally. “And he’s a good man, great student great intellect, never had a problem, all of a sudden oh let’s go back to high school, maybe we should go back before high school.”

In suggesting the Democrats main motivation in seeking additional FBI inquiry is to obstruct Kavanaugh’s nomination, the president said “if we took ten years they’d want more time.”

“Dianne Feinstein she had this letter for months and then she said she wants more time, let’s see how it turns out but let me tell you they are trying to destroy a very fine man,” Trump said.

