Try Playing Fetch With A Cheetah

It’s a Cheetapult!!

This is a neat device created by the folks at the Oregon Zoo here in Portland.

The cheetahpult is a hand-cranked machine that launches lightweight plastic balls up to 150 feet into the cheetah habitat in the zoo’s Predators of the Serengeti area.

It’s set up outside of the habitat and sends the balls inside, where Darlene and Mary Jane, the zoo’s two cheetahs, chase and retrieve them. When they’re ready for another round, they drop the balls in a bucket.

I gotta say though, I’m curious to add a little more distance to this device.

I’m also curious about using the device in an area with a LOT of open space for a Cheetah to show off its speed while on the chase.

Check it out:

“I tried hitting balls for them with a tennis racket, but I could tell they wanted to run farther and faster,” said Beth Foster, a keeper at the Oregon Zoo and one of the designers of the cheetahpult. “Now that I can fling the balls to the far end of their habitat, everyone’s having a lot more fun.”