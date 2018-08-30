Trump won’t say if Sessions’ job is safe after November: Report

Olivier Douliery – Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump would not say if his embattled attorney general Jeff Sessions — who he has repeatedly criticized throughout his tenure — would be safe in his job after the November election, according to a report.

Trump made the comments in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg News.

Last week, in an interview with Fox, Trump lashed out at Sessions, saying he failed to take control of the Department of Justice.

In his most forceful public rebuke yet, Sessions hit back, saying he “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close Trump confidante, predicted Sessions would be out of his job in the near future, but insisted Trump should wait until after November’s midterm elections.

“The president’s entitled to an attorney general he has faith in, somebody that’s qualified for the job, and I think there will come a time, sooner rather than later, where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice,” Graham said. “Clearly, Attorney General Sessions doesn’t have the confidence of the president.”

