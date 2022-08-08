      Weather Alert

Trump Says FBI Conducting Search Of Mar-a-Lago Estate

Aug 8, 2022 @ 4:28pm
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 11: An entranceway to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on February 11, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Published reports indicate that possible classified material was among documents recovered by the National Archives in January from the Mar-a-Lago home. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Donald Trump says the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment Monday evening. Trump says in a lengthy statement that, “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.” The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s presidency had concluded. It was not clear whether the FBI search was connected to that probe.

Image

Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Cooling Centers Open Sunday For Triple Digit Heat
Arrest Made In 2019 Murder Of Portland Activist
WNBA's Griner Convicted At Drug Trial, Sentenced To 9 Years
US Sues Idaho Over Abortion Law, Cites Medical Treatment
Connect With Us Listen To Us On