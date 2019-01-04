Trump repeats claim Democrats talking impeachment because ‘they can’t win in 2020’

Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at fresh talk of impeachment as House Democrats assert their new power in Congress. And he’s blaming them for the recent big losses in the stock market.

In a Friday morning tweet, Trump claims he predicted that if the Democrats were to take over the House that there would be “disruption to the Financial Markets” and that “They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success!”

As I have stated many times, if the Democrats take over the House or Senate, there will be disruption to the Financial Markets. We won the Senate, they won the House. Things will settle down. They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

Trump has said similar about impeachment before — but these are his first comments since the Democratic House takeover and they come a day after new House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview that impeachment could be considered if not done for “a political reason” — and said a possible indictment — was “an open discussion.”

Pelosi is facing pressure from some House Democrats to move forward on the impeachment front — especially from some newly elected members.

On Thursday evening, video surfaced of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a freshman Michigan Democrat, speaking at an event sponsored by the advocacy group MoveOn.org, relaying a conversation with her son to the crowd: “And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Momma, look you won, bullies don’t win,’ and I said, ‘Baby they don’t,’ because we’re gonna go in and impeach the motherf—–.”

Trump did not mention her comment in Friday morning’s tweet.

Tlaib does not appear to regret what she said, tweeting Friday morning, “I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe.”

I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

