Trump rants on Twitter about Comey, Mueller investigation as new details expected

Amilcar Orfali/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — In an early morning Twitter rant, President Donald Trump railed against special counsel Robert Mueller, James Comey and even his own deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, as he pondered what will be in the special counsel’s anticipated final report.

The president’s tweets come as the special counsel prepares to make multiple court filings Friday expected to shed light into where the investigation is headed and as former FBI director James Comey, whom Trump refers to as “Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey,” will testify behind closed doors Friday on Capitol Hill.

The president repeats some of his standard lines against the special counsel, as he accuses Mueller and his team of political bias against him. He ponders whether “Robert Mueller’s big time conflicts of interest be listed at the top of his Republicans only Report” along with the “many contributions made by the 17 Angry Democrats to the Campaign of Crooked Hillary.”

Mueller previously served as FBI director, appointed to the role by President George W. Bush, and continued in the role for part of the Obama administration.

Trump also wonders whether Rosenstein will be mentioned in Mueller’s final report.

He also mentions “bye the way” he didn’t know Jerome Corsi, an associate of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, but Trump but asks if the person in charge of his prosecution headed the “corrupt Clinton Foundation?”

Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest. And bye the way, wasn’t the woman in charge of prosecuting Jerome Corsi (who I do not know) in charge of “legal” at the corrupt Clinton Foundation? A total Witch Hunt… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

….Will Robert Mueller’s big time conflicts of interest be listed at the top of his Republicans only Report. Will Andrew Weissman’s horrible and vicious prosecutorial past be listed in the Report. He wrongly destroyed people’s lives, took down great companies, only to be…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

…..overturned, 9-0, in the United States Supreme Court. Doing same thing to people now. Will all of the substantial & many contributions made by the 17 Angry Democrats to the Campaign of Crooked Hillary be listed in top of Report. Will the people that worked for the Clinton…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

….Foundation be listed at the top of the Report? Will the scathing document written about Lyin’ James Comey, by the man in charge of the case, Rod Rosenstein (who also signed the FISA Warrant), be a big part of the Report? Isn’t Rod therefore totally conflicted? Will all of…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

…the lying and leaking by the people doing the Report, & also Bruce Ohr (and his lovely wife Molly), Comey, Brennan, Clapper, & all of the many fired people of the FBI, be listed in the Report? Will the corruption within the DNC & Clinton Campaign be exposed?..And so much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

