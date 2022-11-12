KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Trump Files Lawsuit To Avoid Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena

November 11, 2022 6:00PM PST
WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify.

Trump attorney David A. Warrington says, “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it.”

He says Trump has “engaged with the Committee in a good faith effort to resolve these concerns consistent with Executive Branch prerogatives and separation of powers,” but says the committee “insists on pursuing a political path, leaving President Trump with no choice but to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute.”

