Trump Calls The Bluff Of Manhattan’s DA

Does New York really plan to arrest Donald Trump tomorrow?

Of course not!

So why would Trump predict that?

He’s taking a shot across the bow of the corrupt Manhattan DA…calling his bluff.

Supposedly, Alvin Bragg…one of those sleazy George Soros bought-and-paid for District Attorneys plans to bring a criminal charge.

It concerns money Trump paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Except the Manhattan DA’s office already considered bringing THAT case years ago and dumped it when they found there’s no case.

Alvin Bragg was IN the DA’s office and helped make THAT decision.

Now, politics has pushed him to change his tune.

Federal prosecutors also decided there is no case.

Let me remind you that liberal nitwits have been predicting the prosecution of America’s best 21st century President for years, now.

The Washington Post fishwrapper ran a story about Trump’s impeachment on his first day in office.

The FBI conspired against him as a candidate.

Agents raided Trump’s personal home last summer.

Each time…predictions of indictment. Each time…nothing.

Allow me to paraphrase that great poem

“And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout,

But there is no joy in Gotham—mighty Alvin has struck out.”