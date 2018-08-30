Trump calls out news networks for ‘hatred and extreme bias’

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on the media Thursday morning, singling out specific news organizations for what he perceived as biased reporting.

In a series of tweets, he called out CNN for being “unable to function” because of its “hatred and extreme bias” of him. He then went on to attack NBC News, calling it the “worst.”

“I just cannot state strongly enough how totally dishonest much of the Media is,” Trump said. “Truth doesn’t matter to them, they only have their hatred & agenda. This includes fake books, which come out about me all the time, always anonymous sources, and are pure fiction. Enemy of the People!”

More than 300 editorial boards nationwide have published editorials in response to his continued attacks on the media and their potential effect on democracy and freedom of the press.

The president on Thursday also referred to the stock market’s big gains. “More good news is coming!” he said in a tweet.

