Trump calls Biden a ‘low IQ individual’ after former VP slips and hints at 2020 run

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — In the latest confrontation between President Donald Trump and a 2020 Democratic hopeful, he called former Vice President Joe Biden a “low I.Q. individual,” referencing a slip in which Biden may have shown his hand.

It’s no secret that Biden may be close to declaring a 2020 presidential bid. At a recent event he told cheering supporters he appreciated their energy, and that he “may need it in a few weeks.” But at a fundraising dinner Saturday in his home state of Delaware, he may have unintentionally revealed just how near he is to launching a campaign, saying “I have the most progressive record for anybody running.”

Biden quickly corrected himself, saying, “I didn’t mean it. I mean, of anyone who would run. Of anybody who would run.”

On Monday, Trump posted on Twitter: “Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President. Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!”

Last Thursday, when Trump was asked who poses a bigger threat — Biden or Beto O’Rourke — he responded: “Whoever it is, I’ll take him or her on and I think with the economy doing so well … I think it’s going to be very tough to beat.”

Trump has been engaging as well with other Democrats considering or running campaigns for the 2020 presidential ticket. The president has referred to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders occasionally as “Crazy Bernie,” though in February he paid Sanders a rare compliment following the senator’s announcement of a 2020 bid.

Trump has also taken swipes at Beto O’Rourke’s mannerisms, continued longtime criticism of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and gone after the Green New Deal, supported to some degree by several Democratic candidates.

