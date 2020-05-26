Trump administration to lower the cost sharing of insulin for seniors on Medicare
Lars brings on Seema Verma, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and Service member of the President’s coronavirus task force to discuss how the Trump administration plans on lowering the costs of insulin for seniors. President Trump is currently trying to get rid of Obamacare regulations that stand in the way of both a competitive market and manufacturers from providing a cheaper and better drug. Listen below for more.
