It’s already chilly and I’m so grateful I have choices to warm up. But thousands do not, unless they access local assistance. You can help support the non-profit, Transition Projects.

It’s called Truckload of Coats, you can help fill two semi’s with winter clothes and gear, sleeping bags and blankets.

For nearly two decades Alpha Media and the Safeway Foundation have helped gather tons of warm clothes for our region’s most vulnerable.

Volunteers have coffee and treats ready for you, and they say the drop-off is super quick.

Truckload of Coats 7am-7pm

You’ll find the semi’s at these two Safeways:

13485 NW Cornell Road

3930 SE Powell Blvd

Find more information:

Transition Project

Safeway Foundation