Truck Torched For Trump Stickers

Portland, Oregon – In Vancouver a truck was set on fire and the owner says it was intentional and political. Flames ripped through the truck parked outside the Garage Bar and Grille on West Fourth Plain Sunday night.

Firefighters got there in a hurry and put out the fire. Johnny MacKay left his truck outside the bar after some drinks. When he returned the next morning it was torched. MacKay tells News Partner KGW the word TRUMP was spray painted on the side of the truck.

He already had Trump bumper stickers supporting the President, and thinks that’s why he was targeted.

Mackay is hoping cell phone and surveillance videos lead police to the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vancouver Fire Department.