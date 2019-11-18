      Weather Alert

Truck Into Building

Nov 18, 2019 @ 9:54am

Hazel Dell, Or. – The driver of a Toyota pickup truck was injured when his truck crashed into a  building this morning in Hazel Dell. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the truck drove through the front window of Once and Again consignment at 7903 NE St. Johns Road. The store was not open at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says witnesses report the truck was southbound on St. Johns Road, when it rear ended another vehicle, took a sharp left turn, accelerated and drove into the business.

The driver’s name has not been released. Cause of the crash is under investigation.

TAGS
Hazel Dell Once and Again consignment pickup into building
Popular Posts
Markley & Van Camp Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Weekend Closure: I-205 NB Foster To I-84