Truck Into Building

Hazel Dell, Or. – The driver of a Toyota pickup truck was injured when his truck crashed into a building this morning in Hazel Dell. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the truck drove through the front window of Once and Again consignment at 7903 NE St. Johns Road. The store was not open at the time of the crash.
The Sheriff’s Office says witnesses report the truck was southbound on St. Johns Road, when it rear ended another vehicle, took a sharp left turn, accelerated and drove into the business.
The driver’s name has not been released. Cause of the crash is under investigation.