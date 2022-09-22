KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

September 22, 2022 2:24PM PDT
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 10:00am.  The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours.

The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced after it was hit was by an oversized load last summer.

“Please check the height of your load before traveling under bridges,” said the Washington Department of Transportation.

