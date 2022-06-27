      Weather Alert

Truck Fire Shuts Down I-84 To The Gorge

Jun 27, 2022 @ 9:41am

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River due to a crash involving a truck hauling a crane that caught fire.

The crash happened south of Cascade Locks near the Bridge of the Gods.  The closure runs from Exits 17 to 62.

Traffic is detoured to Hwy. 26 between Portland and the Columbia Gorge.  State Route 14 on the Washington side is an option for vehicles under 10,000 lbs.

The freeway is expected to be closed for most of the morning.

